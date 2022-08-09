AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Announces Earnings Results

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38, Fidelity Earnings reports. AerSale had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 13.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

AerSale Price Performance

Shares of ASLE stock opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.14. AerSale has a 12 month low of $11.45 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a market capitalization of $936.11 million, a PE ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.50.

Get AerSale alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AerSale

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASLE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AerSale by 73.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after acquiring an additional 363,292 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerSale by 18.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 359,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 56,592 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 31.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 41,867 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 57.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 131,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 48,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerSale by 26.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 19,163 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AerSale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerSale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.