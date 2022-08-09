Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Cowen to $140.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

ABNB has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.41.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,160,797. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.24 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $96,390.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at $570,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 26,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $3,140,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,552 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,842.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 598,934 shares of company stock worth $59,771,495 over the last ninety days. 32.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its position in Airbnb by 19.5% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Airbnb by 22.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 34.2% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.