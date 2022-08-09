Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Reduced by First Long Island Investors LLC

First Long Island Investors LLC decreased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,981 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,821 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,458 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,415 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.91.

AKAM stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.60. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.90 and a 52 week high of $123.25.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

