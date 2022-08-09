Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Issues Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.
Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $564.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.80.
AKYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $18.00 target price on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.
Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.
