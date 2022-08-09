Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Issues Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 39.95% and a negative net margin of 86.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Akoya Biosciences Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Akoya Biosciences stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $8.02 and a 12 month high of $21.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.37. The stock has a market cap of $564.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 15th. TheStreet upgraded Akoya Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research set a $18.00 target price on Akoya Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Akoya Biosciences

About Akoya Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,538,000 after acquiring an additional 10,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 182,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,194 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. 39.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.