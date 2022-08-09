Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.89-$1.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88. The company issued revenue guidance of $828.5-$859.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.53 million. Alarm.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.89-$1.91 EPS.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.04. 245,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,262. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 7.46, a current ratio of 8.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.18. Alarm.com has a fifty-two week low of $54.99 and a fifty-two week high of $90.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Alarm.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Alarm.com from $70.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alarm.com

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,517.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,492,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Simone Wu sold 697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $44,426.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,325 shares of company stock worth $664,025. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

