Albion Financial Group UT Has $527,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Albion Financial Group UT lowered its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,106,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,730 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,316,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,596,000 after acquiring an additional 873,149 shares during the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,166,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 38.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,257,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,392,000 after acquiring an additional 346,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4,151.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 287,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,135,000 after acquiring an additional 280,877 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $69.64 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.53 and a 52-week high of $83.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.43.

