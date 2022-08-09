Albion Financial Group UT Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,990,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238,755 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,575,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,366,000 after purchasing an additional 281,195 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,292,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,525 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,942,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,200,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,158,000 after purchasing an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.76.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.