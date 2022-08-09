Albion Financial Group UT Sells 348 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Albion Financial Group UT trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $256.30 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $213.19 and a twelve month high of $328.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.25.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.