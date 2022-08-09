Albion Financial Group UT Sells 427 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Albion Financial Group UT decreased its holdings in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Appian were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Appian by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,139,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,287,000 after purchasing an additional 307,570 shares during the period. StackLine Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 470,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after acquiring an additional 217,648 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,510,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

Appian Price Performance

APPN stock opened at $55.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 1.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. Appian had a negative net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. The firm had revenue of $110.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Appian’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Appian Co. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.98 per share, with a total value of $4,398,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,323,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,070,432.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 358,568 shares of company stock valued at $16,311,594. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on APPN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Appian in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.33.

Appian Profile

(Get Rating)

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

