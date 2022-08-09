Alchemix (ALCX) Achieves Market Cap of $49.48 Million

Alchemix (ALCX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. In the last seven days, Alchemix has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $32.90 or 0.00140645 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alchemix has a market capitalization of $49.48 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,385.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004273 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004286 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002186 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00130149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00036443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00068706 BTC.

Alchemix Profile

Alchemix (ALCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,670,494 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,239 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi.

Alchemix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the exchanges listed above.

