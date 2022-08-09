Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ALEC has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.86.

Alector Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $13.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.08. Alector has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $29.30.

Institutional Trading of Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Alector will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alector by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Alector by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Alector by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Alector during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

