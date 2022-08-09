Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ALEC. Mizuho began coverage on Alector in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Alector from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Alector from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alector from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Get Alector alerts:

Alector Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALEC opened at $13.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.08. Alector has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alector

Alector ( NASDAQ:ALEC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.59. Alector had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 12.16%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alector will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alector during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Alector in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Alector by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.