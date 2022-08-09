Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,214,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 251,500 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 1.66% of Algonquin Power & Utilities worth $197,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of AQN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.23. The stock had a trading volume of 32,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,396,083. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $16.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.45.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Increases Dividend

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $735.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 141.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.31.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

(Get Rating)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.