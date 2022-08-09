Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 47.60% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Alight in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of NYSE:ALIT traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.13. 45,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,825. Alight has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Alight ( NYSE:ALIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Alight had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alight will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. increased its position in Alight by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 52,477,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199,879 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC grew its position in Alight by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 24,138,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216,239 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Alight by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,053,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018,032 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP bought a new position in Alight during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,430,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,604,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

