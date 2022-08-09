Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of AMOT stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $32.95. 216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. Allied Motion Technologies has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $44.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Allied Motion Technologies ( NASDAQ:AMOT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $122.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Allied Motion Technologies will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 594,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 137.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 135,606 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 228,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,226,000 after buying an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. The company offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active, and passive filters.

