Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (ERC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 11th

Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0891 per share on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund Stock Performance
ERC opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $14.07.
Allspring Multi-Sector Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by First International Advisors, Inc and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a mix of non-investment-grade corporate debt securities, including bank loan securities, foreign and emerging markets debt securities, adjustable and fixed-rate mortgages, and investment-grade corporate bonds.
