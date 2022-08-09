Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.80 by ($0.77), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,385. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.29.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.392 per share. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company.
Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile
Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR)
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
- Ralph Lauren Is A Retail Stock You Can Buy And Hold
- Insider Sales At Cloudflare Are No Worry For Investors
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.