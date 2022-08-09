Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Announces Earnings Results

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The energy company reported $30.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.80 by ($0.77), Fidelity Earnings reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 152.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AMR traded down $3.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,385. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.29.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.392 per share. This is an increase from Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Alpha Metallurgical Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.02%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 545.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 304,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 257,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 277.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,001 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,328,000 after buying an additional 74,217 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 66,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 46,243 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,196 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,506,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $5,755,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $215.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

