Alphr finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $19,784.00 (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (ALPHR) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. One Alphr finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $29,840.39 and approximately $19,784.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000065 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001574 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Alphr finance
Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance.
Buying and Selling Alphr finance
Receive News & Updates for Alphr finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alphr finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.