Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Lowered to C$22.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Altius Minerals from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.00.

Altius Minerals Stock Performance

ALS stock traded down C$0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.92. 74,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,986. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$14.92 and a twelve month high of C$25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$855.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.30.

About Altius Minerals

Altius Minerals ( TSE:ALS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$28.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$22.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altius Minerals will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

