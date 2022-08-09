Altus Wealth Group LLC Increases Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNA. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Tobam grew its stake in Snap-on by 40.8% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.31, for a total value of $108,975.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,953.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total value of $4,200,352.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,739,399.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap-on to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of SNA stock traded down $2.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.23. 773 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,684. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $235.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.09.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.36. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.63%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

