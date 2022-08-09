Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 120 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Target by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $497,249,000 after acquiring an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target Stock Down 1.8 %

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.15.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.02. 61,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,383,533. The stock has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.22. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

