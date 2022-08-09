Altus Wealth Group LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 936 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Netflix from $245.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. KGI Securities lowered Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.92.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX stock traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $226.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,530,174. The stock has a market cap of $100.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.