Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 6,080 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Altus Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3,089.0% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 24,527 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY remained flat at $126.58 during trading hours on Tuesday. 9,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,001. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.45. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $133.22.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

