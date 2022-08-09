Altus Wealth Group LLC Sells 626 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Altus Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,186 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,236 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in Comcast by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 22,348 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.52.

Comcast Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 211,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,219,394. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $36.57 and a 1 year high of $61.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

