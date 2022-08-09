AMC Networks (AMCX) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

AMC Networks (NASDAQ: AMCX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/8/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $27.00. They now have a “market underperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00.

7/26/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/22/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Moffett Nathanson to $30.00.

7/18/2022 – AMC Networks had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $35.00.

7/1/2022 – AMC Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2022 – AMC Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/13/2022 – AMC Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of AMC Networks stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.39. 6,724 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,044. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.24.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 10.29%. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of AMC Networks

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMCX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $2,771,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $916,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $992,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth $1,848,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in AMC Networks by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

