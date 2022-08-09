Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.85-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.83 billion-$1.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on AMRC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Ameresco Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $67.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,901. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $40.73 and a 52 week high of $101.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

