América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMX shares. Citigroup raised América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on América Móvil from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On América Móvil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,374 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $733,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil Price Performance

Shares of AMX stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. América Móvil has a twelve month low of $16.33 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.74.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.18). América Móvil had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that América Móvil will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About América Móvil

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

