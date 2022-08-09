American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.45

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.45 and last traded at $65.43, with a volume of 31926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACC shares. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.59.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 130.74 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 1.02.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 314,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the first quarter worth $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

