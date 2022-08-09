American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Announces Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 26.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Performance

Shares of AEL stock opened at $36.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $44.49. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.34.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

About American Equity Investment Life

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.