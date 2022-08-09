American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,226 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in American Express were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $993,440,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 578,461 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $94,636,000 after acquiring an additional 528,228 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in American Express by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 754,707 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $123,465,000 after purchasing an additional 368,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,277,797 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,607,848,000 after purchasing an additional 320,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at $51,440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on American Express from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

AXP opened at $157.28 on Tuesday. American Express has a 12 month low of $134.12 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.45.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

