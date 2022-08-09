American Resources (AREC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. American Resources had a negative net margin of 170.87% and a negative return on equity of 1,891.14%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.

Get American Resources alerts:

American Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

American Resources stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,025. American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $163.51 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Resources

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AREC. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American Resources during the first quarter worth $960,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at $292,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in American Resources by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,200,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in American Resources by 12.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AREC. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of American Resources to $4.25 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Resources in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

About American Resources

(Get Rating)

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, distribution, and sale of metallurgical coal to the steel industries. The company supplies raw materials; and sells coal used in pulverized coal injections. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Pike, Knott, and Letcher Counties in Kentucky; and Wyoming County, West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.