American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stake Lifted by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 1.1% of LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in American Tower by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Up 1.6 %

American Tower stock traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,160. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $220.00 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $129.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.46.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.99. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 94.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Tower from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded American Tower from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total transaction of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,123.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,516.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

