Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Rating Increased to C at TheStreet

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on COLD. Evercore ISI set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Americold Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of COLD stock opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -519.67, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.96 and a 52-week high of $37.78.

Institutional Trading of Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust ( NYSE:COLD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $729.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.40 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $745,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

