Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stock Position Cut by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,007 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Trading Up 0.1 %

Amgen stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $247.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,080. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.11.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

