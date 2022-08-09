Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Shares Gap Up to $3.13

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.13, but opened at $3.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 12,694 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $926.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

Institutional Trading of Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals ( NYSE:AMRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 61.08% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $559.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 204,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates through three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

