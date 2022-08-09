Amon Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (AMN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 9th. During the last week, Amon has traded 1% lower against the dollar. One Amon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Amon has a market capitalization of $118,967.36 and approximately $173.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,065.47 or 0.99936346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00037152 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.71 or 0.00128710 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00064137 BTC.

About Amon

Amon (AMN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. The official website for Amon is amon.tech. The official message board for Amon is medium.com/@amontech. Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

