Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $44.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $56,589.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,107.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total value of $397,067.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,280.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Diane G. Gerst sold 1,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $56,589.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,842 shares in the company, valued at $478,107.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,641 shares of company stock worth $5,187,590 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 59.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMPH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

Featured Articles

