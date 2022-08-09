Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Shares Down 9%

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.55 and last traded at $16.79. Approximately 10,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 619,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on AMPL. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Amplitude from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.88.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude Stock Down 8.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -10.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 51.07% and a negative return on equity of 24.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. Source Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter worth $3,082,000. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,672,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Amplitude in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplitude during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $4,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.