Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BKSB – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF were worth $980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF by 1,080.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BKSB traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.67. 600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,809. BNY Mellon Short Duration Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $51.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.22.

