Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KOGet Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,401,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,007,000 after buying an additional 37,103 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at $22,542,824.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $74.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.35.

NYSE:KO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. 73,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,339,048. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day moving average is $62.44. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

