Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,687 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 285.9% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.55. 8,404,758 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.25.

