Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,058 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of META. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $31,719,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after acquiring an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,054.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $242,713.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,432,499.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,054.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,925 shares of company stock worth $8,896,652. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Atlantic Securities set a $215.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.98.

Shares of META stock traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $167.92. 168,779 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,475,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

