Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 9,437,725.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,887,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,887,545 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.85% of Voya Financial worth $1,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOYA. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Voya Financial by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

Voya Financial Price Performance

NYSE VOYA traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,077. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.20 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.02%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VOYA shares. StockNews.com raised Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Voya Financial from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.64.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.