Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for 3.2% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $21,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $56,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,925. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $222.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.30.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

