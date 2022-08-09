Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38.76 Million Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,362 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 6.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $38,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after purchasing an additional 652,300 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% in the first quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,000 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,945,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,775,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 249.8% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,893,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,891 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.58. The stock had a trading volume of 13,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,479,125. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.37. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $81.26 and a twelve month high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

