Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,512 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

QUAL traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $122.25. The company had a trading volume of 622,179 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.18.

