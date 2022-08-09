Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Chubb comprises about 1.7% of Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 49.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $64,000. 88.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CB traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.04. 5,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,983,913. The stock has a market cap of $79.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.38. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.57. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 48,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.44, for a total value of $10,007,204.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 673,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,362,870.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,891 shares of company stock valued at $26,199,246 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

