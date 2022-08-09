Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 24,770 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,770 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

JMST stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.68. 14,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,325. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $50.41 and a one year high of $51.13.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.