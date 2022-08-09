Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $63.50

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
MaxLinear Price Performance
MXL opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $77.89.
Institutional Trading of MaxLinear
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MaxLinear (MXL)
- Home Depot, Lowe’s On Track To Grow 2022 Earnings
- Could Smaller be Better for Investors in Norwegian Cruise Lines?
- Walmart Or Target: Which Is The Stronger Stock?
- Volume Surges Spark Turnarounds for These 3 Stocks
- MarketBeat Podcast: Investing in What You Know Has Changed
Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.