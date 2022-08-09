Analysts Set MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Price Target at $63.50

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $66.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on MaxLinear from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on MaxLinear from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

MaxLinear Price Performance

MXL opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.00. MaxLinear has a 12 month low of $30.17 and a 12 month high of $77.89.

Institutional Trading of MaxLinear

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. MaxLinear had a return on equity of 46.90% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $280.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. MaxLinear’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MaxLinear will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MaxLinear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

