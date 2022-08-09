Analysts Set Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) Price Target at C$30.61

Shares of Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$33.00.

UNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$33.50 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Uni-Select in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Uni-Select Stock Up 2.5 %

TSE UNS opened at C$37.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 163.61. Uni-Select has a 52 week low of C$16.69 and a 52 week high of C$38.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.96.

Insider Transactions at Uni-Select

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$567.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$577.75 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$331,168.50. In related news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus acquired 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$27.54 per share, with a total value of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,168.50.

Uni-Select Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.